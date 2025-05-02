Uzbekistan, China lean towards cooperation in electrical engineering
Photo: The Uzeltechsanoat Association
Uzbekistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a strategic partnership in the electrical engineering sector. The agreement aims to boost industrial collaboration through joint production of advanced electrical and digital technologies, supporting Uzbekistan’s green and digital infrastructure ambitions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy