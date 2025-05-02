Shell projects higher refinery utilisation in Q2 2025

Photo: Shell

Shell is forecasting stronger refinery utilisation in the second quarter of 2025, aiming for up to 95% capacity, even as its chemicals segment continues to face pressure from weak margins and recent asset divestments. The outlook follows a mixed first quarter marked by a loss in adjusted earnings for the chemicals and products segment.

