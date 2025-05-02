Azerbaijan’s сitizens report spike in targeted сyberattacks - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Azerbaijan has recently experienced targeted telephone denial-of-service (TDoS) attacks against various individuals, said Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

Speaking during a public hearing organized by the commission under the theme "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan’s Media Resources," Namazov noted that these acts are part of a broader pattern of targeted digital threats.

"Targeted TDoS attacks have occurred against individuals in our country. In these cases, a person’s phone line is overwhelmed by continuous calls from multiple numbers, usually fake or randomly generated. The goal is to overload the system, disrupt functionality, and block legitimate calls. This can almost be described as a form of mobile terrorism," he said.

Namazov added that mass spam emails had also been sent to various email addresses.

"Naturally, these actions have been professionally addressed by our relevant institutions," he added.

