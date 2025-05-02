Azerbaijani, Turkish naval personnel conduct joint practical exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Joint practical sessions involving Azerbaijani and Turkish military seamen were held aboard the ships of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Ship Training Unit of the Naval Training Center of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the "Yıldızlar" training group of the Turkish Naval Training Center participated in the sessions.

The main purpose of the sessions was to exchange experience in the naval field between the two fraternal countries and to further improve the combat training of naval personnel.