Shell projects Q2 drop in upstream output
Photo: Shell
Shell plc expects a decline in upstream production in Q2 2025. The reduction is due to scheduled maintenance and the completion of the sale of its Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operations in March 2025.
