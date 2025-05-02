Serious risks loom in creation of new media environment - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Formation of a new media environment can face serious risks, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on Public Processes in Media Space, Trend reports.

"Among them, special attention should be given to risks related to disinformation, incitement of hatred, violation of privacy, digital harassment, cyberviolence, distraction from studies, susceptibility to harmful areas, and provocation of aggressive behavior.

For this reason, media activities should be regulated by both legal and ethical frameworks, considering national and cultural values, and most importantly, these activities must comply with the principles of respect for and protection of human rights," she explained.

The ombudsperson noted that in recent years, the rapid transition to digital technologies, modernization of the media environment, and other similar innovations have created a qualitatively new media environment.

"Particular attention in the ombudsman's activities is given to a closer and more effective organization of cooperation with international and local media.

This cooperation continues in the direction of covering the ombudsman's activities in international and local media, investigating issues raised in the press, addressing complaints received from media entities themselves, as well as cases of human rights violations associated with the publication of information in the media, and conducting educational activities.

Incoming complaints, as well as materials published in the media and on social media platforms that violate people's rights, especially vulnerable groups of the population, affecting personal and family life, honor, and dignity, are subject to investigation by us in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

The protection of the rights of media representatives is also a central focus. As part of the ombudsman's mandate to monitor the implementation of Azerbaijan's 'Information Access Law', complaints from media entities and journalists related to ensuring their right to access information, as well as responses to their inquiries within the timeframes set by law, are considered, and necessary measures are taken.

Furthermore, the legislative consolidation of the Ombudsman's functions as an independent monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, as well as the implementation of the right to equality and the prevention of discrimination, creates new opportunities for our cooperation in this field.

In the modern era, media and social media platforms have also become a decisive tool during conflicts in terms of timely and comprehensive informing of both international and local public opinion, and the formation of public opinion.

Thus, our cooperation with the media has yielded positive results in terms of media coverage of international crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the First and Second Karabakh Wars, as well as our post-war fact-finding missions, publication of relevant reports, and appeals to the international community.

Organizing thematic human rights training for media representatives, conducting public awareness campaigns on professional ethics and legal regulation using digital platforms, and strengthening joint measures to enhance media literacy can make a positive contribution to further improving the effectiveness of media activities and strengthening mutual trust between the media and society," added Aliyeva.

