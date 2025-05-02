Azerbaijan develops draft laws to strengthen legal system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan has prepared fundamental bills that will contribute to the development of the legal system, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Laman Huseynzada said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the panel session “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” within the framework of the 2nd Forum “Public Processes in Media Space” organized by the Media Development Agency.

Huseynzada noted that the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan has carried out large-scale work on the preparation of draft normative-legal acts and their expertise.

“In this context, the draft laws 'On Encouragement and Protection of Persons Reporting Corruption-related Offenses' and 'On Conflict of Interest' can be especially noted,” Huseynzada added.