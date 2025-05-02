Shell’s Q1 chemicals sales drop, margins squeeze earnings

Photo: Shell

Shell’s chemicals & products segment slipped into the red in the first quarter of 2025, as falling chemical margins and lower sales volumes offset gains from stronger refinery activity. Despite higher utilisation rates and improved refining margins, the segment reported a $0.2 billion loss, down from a $0.4 billion profit in the previous quarter.

