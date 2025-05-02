Azerbaijan showcases funds allotted to farmers for up-to-date equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Supporting all entities operating in agriculture, from small family farms to large agroparks, is the strategic priority for the Azerbaijani state, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the main components of this support include subsidies, preferential financing, technical support, and institutional incentives.

"Within the framework of the subsidy policy implemented by the government, we provide support to farmers continuously and systematically. In 2023, subsidies totaling 352 million manat ($207.5 million) were paid to 387,340 farmers, and in 2024, subsidies totaling 362.5 million manat ($213.5 million) were paid to 380,704 farmers. This is not just a figure; it's support given to the life of the village, the well-being of families, and the increase in productivity.

At the same time, the government is also supporting our farmers in terms of providing them with machinery and breeding livestock. Over the past year, 83.9 million manat ($49.5 million) was allocated for 6,477 units of machinery, and this year, 80.8 million manat ($47.5 million) was allocated for 9,107 units of machinery.

Besides, in 2024, preferential financing of 17.4 million manat ($10.2 million) was provided for 5,830 head of breeding livestock. These financial incentives serve to stimulate local production and build farms that are resilient to climate risks," added the minister.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel