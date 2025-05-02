Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second day of European Cup on Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The second day of the European Cup Series in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competition, there will be qualifying rounds in individual programs and group exercises.

In the adult age category, gymnasts will perform with ribbon and clubs.

Afterwards, the awarding of the adult gymnasts in the individual program will take place, followed by the awarding of the adult gymnasts in the group exercises.

Over 170 gymnasts from 25 countries will battle it out for the European Cup medals.

Will be updated