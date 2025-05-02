Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ During the hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, a document proving the involvement of the accused Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother Grigory Ishkhanyan in the shelling of a farm in the Garadaghli village of the Khojavand district on June 27-28, 1991, and the killing of Azerbaijani civilians, was examined, Trend reports.

In the process, Emil Balayan's initial statement to the investigation on June 28, 1991, was read out. In his statement, Balayan clarified how they prepared for the attack on the farm in the village of Garadaghli where Azerbaijanis lived, and who was involved in the attack, and stated that the attackers, alongside with him, included Balayan Emil Vartanovich, Avakyan Armin Rodikovich, Gabrilyan Monik Aramovich, Ishkhanyan Araik Yegorovich, Arapityan Armin Arzikovich, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubenovich, Kocharyan Davit Maksimovich, Grigorian Andranik Karlenovic, Ishkhanyan Grigori Rubenovich, Kocharyan Aras Maksimovich, Sevumyan Vrenik Karlenovic. "All of these were led by Valodiya Khachaturyan," he added.

D. Ishkhanyan, while responding to questions from state prosecutors, claimed that he and his brother, Grigory Ishkhanyan, were not involved in the Garadaghli events.

The trial for Armenian nationals accused of various crimes, including war crimes, terrorism, aggressive war preparation, genocide, violations of war laws, and financing terrorism, continues. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 5.

