Yelo Bank continues to empower women’s leadership as a main partner of "SHE Congress 2025"

Yelo Bank continues to emphasize the importance of women's leadership and social responsibility. For the third time, the Bank acts as one of the main partners of the "SHE Congress" event. The theme of this year's congress, "Beyond Now - Creating What Lives On," aligns with the Bank's philosophy of women's leadership and inclusive development.

The main goal of the Congress, which has been held for the seventh year, is to shape not only current leadership but also sustainable values and create a real impact. The Congress brings together local and international leaders from business, government, culture, entrepreneurship, and academia.

Yelo Bank's participation in such initiatives is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The Bank implements sustainable projects for the well-being of both the financial sector and society, as well as the development of women's leadership. Yelo Bank wishes success to the participants of this year's Congress and is proud to be part of this important event!

To register: https://bit.ly/3RBKrir.



