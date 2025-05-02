Majority of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court rulings address social security and pensions - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Most decisions of the Constitutional Court concern social security and pensions, the head of the Human Rights and Analytics Department of the Constitutional Court, Anar Jafarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” within the framework of the 2nd Forum on “Public Processes in Media” organized by the Media Development Agency.

He noted that as a result of the referendum held in 2002, citizens were given the right to file complaints and appeals to the Constitutional Court.

According to him, 150-160 decisions were made based on the complaints received from citizens.

“We have also adopted several decisions related to pensions. Various topics were raised on this issue. Most of the decisions were related to social protection. This issue has always been on the media agenda,” he added.