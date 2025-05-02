Shell’s Q1 2025 EBITDA rises to $15B

Photo: Shell

Shell plc reported an adjusted EBITDA of over $15 billion for the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its integrated gas and upstream segments. The company also announced a new $3.5 billion share buyback program, citing continued financial strength and disciplined capital spending.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register