Azerbaijan urges keeping up development of micromobility and transport reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The introduction of electric buses and trains, the creation of micromobility lanes, and reforms in the areas of parking and taxis in Azerbaijan have yielded initial positive results, but targeted work in this direction must continue, the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the opening of the 2nd Forum on “Social Processes in Media” organized by the Media Development Agency.

According to him, Azerbaijan is also strengthening its position as an important transit and logistics hub in the region.

"Modernization of railway lines, expansion of the Alat port, and other similar measures significantly increase the country's transit capabilities, creating a basis for sustainable ties between East and West, and North and South," he added.

