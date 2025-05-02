Uzbekistan-China trade flourishes with strong turnover and clear future goals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China last year exceeded $13 billion, and both countries expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of $20 billion set by the heads of state, Trend reports, citing the Government portal of Uzbekistan.

This announcement was made during the recent Uzbek government delegation's visit to Urumqi, China.

The meeting took place between the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and Ma Xinzhui, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Party Committee.

The sides underscored that China remains a reliable, time-tested strategic partner for Uzbekistan, with bilateral relations continuously strengthening. Cooperation between the two countries has now reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership that is adaptable to all circumstances. The deep, trustworthy, and genuine friendship between the leaders of both countries was highlighted as a key driver of this positive trajectory.

The discussions focused on further enhancing trade, investment, and technological cooperation, alongside the implementation of new projects in infrastructure, industrial cooperation, agriculture, and green energy.

Moreover, both sides expressed their commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation across a variety of sectors, including trade, industry, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, tourism, and education, further solidifying the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.