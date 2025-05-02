FAO commends effective application of agricultural innovations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates how agricultural innovations can successfully develop and bring real results, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

"Modern agricultural practices are being implemented in line with international standards, which contributes to increased safety, accessibility, and sustainability of food production. I have personally witnessed this progress during my visits to the country over the past five years. Advanced technologies, from precision instruments to intelligent agricultural management systems, are being actively used to increase productivity and efficiency," he mentioned.

According to Gangi, FAO is actively collaborating with governments, academia, the private sector and farmers across Europe and Central Asia to implement smart and scalable solutions adapted to the specificities of each country and region. This is being done through initiatives such as 'digital villages' and climate-resilient agricultural practices programs.

He also stressed that during COP29, Azerbaijan played a key role in shaping the global climate agenda.

According to the FAO representative, it is now important to translate the international commitments made at this platform into real actions in the fields, farms, and food systems.

