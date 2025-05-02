IMF speaking highly of Uzbekistan's efforts toward WTO accession

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization are very commendable and reflect strong commitment and significant progress over the past two years, said Koba Gvenetadze, IMF Resident Representative to Uzbekistan, during a media roundtable at Uzbekistan's Central Bank, Trend reports.

He noted that nearly 32 bilateral agreements have been signed, with more added each month.

Gvenetadze stressed that a number of crucial actions must yet be performed before the nation can become a full member of the WTO.

The IMF representative noted that joining the WTO would provide Uzbekistan with broader access to international and regional markets, enhance the competitiveness of its economy, and increase its export potential.

He also referenced a joint study conducted by the WTO and IMF, which analyzed the long-term impacts of WTO accession in various countries. The findings indicate that membership typically leads to medium-term economic growth and job creation — outcomes that align closely with Uzbekistan’s development goals.

“We strongly support Uzbekistan in this effort, and we are hopeful that these determined steps will lead to the country’s accession to the WTO,” Gvenetadze concluded.

