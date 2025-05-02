Azerbaijan mulls establishing appropriate funds for agriculture dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ We'll increase our focus on small and medium-sized farms in the next period, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the ministry's incentive system has so far focused on increasing productivity.

"We are already seeing an increase in product-oriented subsidies. In the future, our incentive system will probably focus on water conservation and planting drought-resistant crops.

We need to focus our incentive system more on small and medium-sized farms in the next period.

We can also support farmers in exporting their products to foreign markets. That is, we can provide logistical support. This can reduce the costs of exporting their products. With the development of agriculture, appropriate funds can also be created. As a result, we need to strengthen adaptation and diversification incentives in this sector," the official emphasized.

