KazMunayGas hits key exploration milestone in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda

Photo: KazMunayGas

A geological meeting in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan, discussed the results of the PZ-1 exploration well at the "Turgai Paleozoic" site. The drilling confirmed the presence of a Paleozoic sedimentary complex beneath the previously considered "foundation" rocks, revealing carbonate fractured reservoirs and shales about 2500 meters thick. This marks a key scientific discovery. The project, led by KazMunayGas, aims to explore sub-thrust deposits in the pre-Mesozoic complex. Future exploration will be based on the geochemical analysis of the PZ-1 well data.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register