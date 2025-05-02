KazMunayGas hits key exploration milestone in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda
Photo: KazMunayGas
A geological meeting in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan, discussed the results of the PZ-1 exploration well at the "Turgai Paleozoic" site. The drilling confirmed the presence of a Paleozoic sedimentary complex beneath the previously considered "foundation" rocks, revealing carbonate fractured reservoirs and shales about 2500 meters thick. This marks a key scientific discovery. The project, led by KazMunayGas, aims to explore sub-thrust deposits in the pre-Mesozoic complex. Future exploration will be based on the geochemical analysis of the PZ-1 well data.
