President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for restoration of Pir Hasan shrine

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree to allocate funds for the restoration of the Pir Hasan shrine, located in the Mardakan settlement of Baku's Khazar district, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the government will allocate 550,000 manat ($323,304) from the President's Reserve Fund, as outlined in the state's 2025 budget. The funds will be directed to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan for the completion of the restoration and renovation works.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the proper financing of the project, while the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for addressing matters arising from this decree.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel