Shell reports higher integrated gas earnings despite lower LNG output
Photo: Shell
Shell plc reported an increase in adjusted earnings from its integrated gas segment in the first quarter of 2025, reaching $2.5 billion. The rise was driven by lower exploration write-offs and steady trading performance, despite lower LNG liquefaction volumes and a decline in realised gas prices.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy