Media forum in Azerbaijan explores advancing sustainability in transport infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ A panel session titled "Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure in the Media Space" was held as part of the 2nd Forum on Public Processes in Media Space, organized by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

The session was moderated by Saida Shafiyeva, head of the communications department at the Media Development Agency. Speakers included representatives from the State Road Police, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Baku Metro CJSC, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

The panel focused on initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development within the transport sector, enhancing information exchange between media organizations and relevant state bodies, and developing public communication on an institutional level.

During the session, detailed information was shared on measures to ensure the environmental sustainability of transport infrastructure, improve the safety of public transport services, and raise awareness among road users.

The event concluded with a Q&A session for further discussions and clarifications.

