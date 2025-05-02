ACWA Power, L&T Construction, and Uzbekistan explore local supply for solar projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. A high-level delegation from ACWA Power, L&T Construction, and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy visited Enter Steel and Technopark to explore the potential for localizing the supply of electrical equipment for solar projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the Uzeltechsanoat association.

The delegation, led by John Zaidi, Regional Director of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, Rajan Bansal, Head of CIS Operations at L&T Construction from India, and senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, focused on procuring components such as power line poles, metal structures, and other electrical products from domestic manufacturers.

During the visit, the delegation closely examined the production facilities, technological processes, product quality, and adherence to international standards. The discussions also included technical requirements, collaboration terms, and potential agreements.

This visit represents a pivotal step in integrating Uzbek-made products into large-scale international "green energy" projects, significantly enhancing the export potential of Uzbekistan's electrical engineering industry.

ACWA Power, founded in 2004, is a global leader in developing, investing in, and operating power generation and water desalination projects. Earlier in April, the company officially launched full commercial operations for its 1-gigawatt wind power portfolio in Uzbekistan, marking a key milestone in the country’s renewable energy development.