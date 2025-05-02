Freedom of speech and thought requires respect for honor, dignity, and personal integrity of others - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The freedom of thought and speech requires respect for honor, dignity and right to personal inviolability of other persons, the chairperson of the Collegium of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Sanan Hajiyev said at the opening ceremony of the Second Forum on “Public Processes in Media” organized by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, the openness of information about the activities of the judicial system also requires a special and balanced approach. We are not talking about access to any information, but about the information that does not affect the private life of citizens, does not relate to personal or family secrets.

“Along with this, it should be taken into account that when disseminating information on criminal cases, it is necessary to respect the presumption of innocence of the accused, as well as to understand that the formation of erroneous public opinion on a case may lead to unjustified pressure on the judge and prevent him from making a lawful decision by his inner conviction,” Hajiyev added.