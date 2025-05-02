Azerbaijan stresses media’s vital role in showcasing ombudsperson's work to public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The ombudsman carries out a wide range of activities, and the role of the media in the public presentation of these activities is undeniable, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Araz Asgarli said at the panel session "Agenda for the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" of the Forum on Public Processes in Media Space, organized by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

He noted that the ombudsman's activities place special emphasis on fostering closer and more effective cooperation with international and local media.

"This collaboration continues in the direction of highlighting the ombudsman's activities in international and local media, examining issues covered in the press, addressing inquiries from media representatives, and carrying out educational initiatives.

On our part, joint investigations are conducted with the relevant authorities regarding complaints received, as well as information of various kinds published in mass media and on social media platforms that violates citizens' rights related to privacy, honor, and dignity," the spokesperson mentioned.

According to him, the protection of the rights of media representatives is one of the ongoing focal points.

"We also examine appeals from media representatives regarding the right to access information, responses to their requests within the timeframes set by law, and take necessary measures in this regard. Moreover, organizing educational training on human rights for media representatives is very important in terms of increasing their awareness in this field. Implementing initiatives in this direction is also a priority for us," Asgarli added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel