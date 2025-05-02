Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek powers ahead with impressive industrial growth surge
Photo: "Taxes" newspaper
Industrial production in Bishkek grew by 11.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025, contributing a significant share to Kyrgyzstan’s overall output amid rising business activity. Bishkek accounted for 21 percent of the country's industrial output during the reporting period.
