Kyrgyzstan's banking sector booms owing to rapid loan portfolio growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 2. The loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan's bank customers amounted to 371.5 billion soms (about $4.25 billion)

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that the figure rose by 9 percent from 340.7 billion soms ($3.89 billion) by the end of 2024.

The portfolio is distributed across various sectors as follows:

Industry loans: 13.6 billion soms (around $155.4 million), down by 2.9 percent compared to the end of 2024;

Agriculture loans: 48.5 billion soms (approximately $554.3 million), up by 2.4 percent;

Trade loans: 96.8 billion soms (around $1.11 billion), up by 7.6 percent;

Construction loans: 13.4 billion soms (about $153.1 million), down by 1.3 percent;

Mortgage loans: 42.4 billion soms (approximately $484.6 million), up by 8.3 percent;

Consumer loans: 115.4 billion soms (around $1.32 billion), up by 16.3 percent;

Other loans: 41.3 billion soms (approximately $472 million), up by 10.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the total assets of the banking sector of Kyrgyzstan reached 912.9 billion soms (approximately $10.43 billion) by the end of March 2025, which is an increase of 11.9 percent since the beginning of the year compared to 815.7 billion soms at the end of 2024.