Azerbaijan spotlights area of land ready for crop rotation in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Agricultural products have been grown on more than 100,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in recent years, and over 100,000 hectares are ready to join the crop rotation. Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Tahir Rzayev said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

"This is our success and the result of the care shown to agriculture by the country's leader," the MP stressed.

He said that in recent years, the development of agriculture has achieved a breakthrough in the country.

"The goal of the forum is to further develop the agricultural sector in the country.

I can especially mention the provision of financial support to this sector and the creation of new subsidy instruments.

Over the past 30 years, more than 300 legislative acts have been adopted by the Azerbaijani parliament. Strengthening the legal framework of agriculture allows us to apply benefits to business entities. Supporting and encouraging entrepreneurs is directly beneficial to our work," added the official.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel