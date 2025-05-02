Azerbaijan's 13th ADA University Career Fair hits impressive attendance milestone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The 13th Career Fair of ADA University has successfully concluded, Trend reports.

The event, organized in partnership with the ADA University Foundation and International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB), was attended by numerous companies and institutions representing various sectors of the country.

This year’s fair stood out in terms of both scale and attendance compared to previous years.

A total of 152 companies and more than 350 human resources representatives participated in the fair. Representatives from organizations in banking, technology, energy, tourism, law, and other sectors informed participants about employment and internship opportunities, established direct contacts, and conducted preliminary interviews on-site.

Addressing the audience, ADA University Vice Rectors Gunay Ziyadova and Elkin Nurmammadov, ADA University Foundation President Natiq Hajiyev, and the Director of the Human Resources Department at ABB, Malahat Abdullayeva, noted that the career fair provides youth with the opportunity to learn more about the organizations and companies on the job market and easily find suitable employment opportunities.

The participants included large companies and organizations such as Baker Tilly, EY, KPMG Azerbaijan, PwC Azerbaijan, PASHA Holding, as well as government and private institutions, including Azercosmos, SOCAR, AZAL, the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Examination Center, and others.

On the same day, the closing ceremony of Career Preparation Week took place at ADA University. During the event, the names of more than 100 students who successfully passed the special selection processes of the university's partner companies were announced, and they were offered summer internship opportunities.

Throughout Career Preparation Week, the students participated in training sessions and seminars led by highly qualified professionals from 20 domestic and international companies and institutions working in the fields of finance, banking, information and telecommunications, auditing, consulting, and other sectors.

They gained both theoretical and practical skills in areas such as resume writing, interview preparation, personal branding, and company presentation.

More than 2,000 ADA students and graduates participated in Career Preparation Week and its final career fair, which was organized with the support of the university's Career Services Department. The event allowed them to expand their professional networks, formulate their career plans, and familiarize themselves with the real demands of the job market.

