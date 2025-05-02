Shell forecasts lower LNG output in Q2 2025
Photo: Shell
Shell plc expects lower production and LNG liquefaction volumes in its integrated gas segment for the second quarter of 2025, citing higher scheduled maintenance across its global operations. The company projects LNG output between 6.3 and 6.9 million tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy