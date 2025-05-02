Kazakhstan takes bold step with new excise tax rates on fuel products
By a recent government decree, Kazakhstan has updated the excise tax rates for various fuel types, including gasoline (excluding aviation fuel), diesel, light hydrocarbon mixtures, and eco-fuel. The changes apply to both wholesale and retail sales by manufacturers and other entities, as well as imports. Special provisions also apply to benzene derived from compounded gasoline and domestically produced bioethanol. The revised rates will take effect in mid-May.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy