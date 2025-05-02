Kazakhstan takes bold step with new excise tax rates on fuel products

By a recent government decree, Kazakhstan has updated the excise tax rates for various fuel types, including gasoline (excluding aviation fuel), diesel, light hydrocarbon mixtures, and eco-fuel. The changes apply to both wholesale and retail sales by manufacturers and other entities, as well as imports. Special provisions also apply to benzene derived from compounded gasoline and domestically produced bioethanol. The revised rates will take effect in mid-May.

