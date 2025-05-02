Anti-terrorist ops in Karabakh demonstrate modern methods of warfare and new trends - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. In local anti-terrorist measures, we have witnessed the study of modern methods of combat and introduction of new trends in the army, colonel Anar Eyvazov, head of the Public Relations and Media Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” within the II Forum on “Public Processes in Media” organized by the Media Space Development Agency.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army fought professionally in the anti-terrorist measures that lasted several hours.

“Neither civilians nor monuments were to be harmed in Karabakh. Despite such restrictions, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces cleared the territory of the country from the remnants of illegal Armenian armed formations,” Eyvazov added.