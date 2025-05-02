Turkmenistan's Balkan region welcomes nation's new international airport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 2. The grand opening of the new Jebel International Airport was held in Turkmenistan's Balkan Velayat, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The airport was constructed under the order of Turkmenistan Airlines by the private company Gundogdy, which is known for its expertise in building complex transportation infrastructure.

With a capacity to serve up to 100 passengers per hour, the airport is strategically located just 20 kilometers northwest of Balkanabat and only 4 kilometers from the renowned Mollakara mud resort, significantly improving access for those seeking the resort's health services.

The opening of the new airport symbolizes the revitalization of a key section of the Great Silk Road, now transformed into a modern air route connecting Turkmenabat, Ashgabat, Balkanabat, and Turkmenbashi, traversing Turkmenistan from east to west. The new airport is also conveniently situated near the Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi highways and railroads, and plans are underway to construct a Jebel railway station in the near future.

The airport enhances Turkmenistan’s transportation and logistics infrastructure, creating favorable conditions for growth. With its well-designed transport interchanges, it boosts access to global markets, provides convenience for transit passengers, and reduces transfer times between various modes of transport. Additionally, the cargo terminal has a capacity of 200 tons.

