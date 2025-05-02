Kazakhstan’s Abai region eyes growth with China’s high-tech industrial zone

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

In a move aimed at boosting regional economic cooperation, the Akim of Abai Region, Berik Uali, recently met with a high-ranking delegation from China's Changzhi State High-Tech Industrial Zone. The discussions centered on potential partnerships in sectors ranging from transportation logistics to renewable energy. Uali emphasized the region’s strategic location and its growing manufacturing capabilities, especially highlighting the Semei machine engineering plant as a key point for collaboration.

