Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector thrives with record deposit growth

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's banking sector saw a notable increase in total deposits in the first quarter of 2025, driven by growth across all major categories, including deposits from legal entities and government bodies. The sector also recorded a decline in dollarization levels. Total deposits exceeded 660 billion soms (around $7.6 billion).

