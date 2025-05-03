Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector thrives with record deposit growth
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's banking sector saw a notable increase in total deposits in the first quarter of 2025, driven by growth across all major categories, including deposits from legal entities and government bodies. The sector also recorded a decline in dollarization levels. Total deposits exceeded 660 billion soms (around $7.6 billion).
