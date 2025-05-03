UzOman plans to transform Uzbekistan into major freight hub with logistics centers

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. Oman Bakhram, CEO of UzOman, expressed interest in developing logistics centers in Tashkent and other regions to boost cargo turnover and make Uzbekistan a key transit hub, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Uzbekistan, Al-Saida Wafa Jabr Nasser Al-Busaidi, and the CEO of UzOman. Ambassador Al-Busaidi highlighted the significant progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly the growing tourist flow between the two countries.

The parties also explored the possibility of launching direct flights operated by "Oman Air" on the Muscat-Tashkent-Muscat route.

UzOman Investment Company is a joint venture established in 2010 by the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan and the Oman Investment Authority. It is one of the largest private equity funds in Uzbekistan, investing in sectors such as real estate, logistics, retail, and education, and plays a key role in the country’s economic development.

