National interest prevails in Iran's goals on nuclear talks - Supreme Leader's advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ Iran's primary objective in indirect nuclear negotiations with the US is to safeguard its national interests, said Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a recent event in Tehran, Larijani asserted that discussions would only continue if they aligned with Iran's strategic goals. He stated that if the country's interests are not secured, there is no point in continuing them.

Larijani also reiterated Iran's commitment to peaceful nuclear energy and adherence to agreed frameworks. However, he cautioned that the US should not expect Iran to compromise on its rights or be pressured into unfavorable terms.

Commenting on the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, Larijani noted that the pressure on Iran extends beyond the nuclear issue and encompasses a range of political and economic dimensions.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

