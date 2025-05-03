President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Poland

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland - the Constitution Day.

I believe that the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland will continue to evolve and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish your friendly people peace and prosperity," the letter reads.