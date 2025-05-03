Patriarch Kirill presents First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva with Holy Princess Olga Order (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has presented First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva the Order of the Holy Princess Olga of First Degree of the Russian Orthodox Church, Trend reports.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan has been awarded this order by a decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3.