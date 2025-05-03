Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 3 May 2025 20:04 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3, Trend reports.

Following the meeting, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia presented the Order of the Holy Princess Olga of First Degree of the Russian Orthodox Church to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan has been awarded this order by a decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society.

