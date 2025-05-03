Azerbaijan, Kenya gain sure dynamics in political, economic, and humanitarian ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev paid an official visit to Kenya on May 2, 2025, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the first political consultations between Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs took place in Nairobi. The meeting, chaired by Rafiyev and his Kenyan counterpart, Abraham Korir Sing'Oei, discussed the positive dynamics of bilateral political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and parliamentary relations, as well as cooperation in international platforms.

The parties held an extensive exchange of views on the future development prospects of the relations established between the two countries over the past 20 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Solidarity was expressed regarding the broad opportunities for cooperation in the fields of information and communication technologies, the digital economy, promotion of the progressive "ASAN Service" model, energy and mining resources, agriculture, tourism, and education.

The current status of mutual cooperation in multilateral formats, particularly within the frameworks of the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, was highly appreciated, and the possibilities for its expansion were discussed.

During the political consultations, an exchange of views was held on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Rafiyev was received by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi. It was emphasized that the first political consultations would significantly contribute to further deepening the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

As part of the visit, a meeting was organized between Rafiyev and Kenyan youth, initiated by Charline Ruton, the Kenyan Youth Champion and the head of the "International Youth Network" public union.

