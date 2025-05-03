Kazakhstan Railways pushes for higher grain loadings to facilitate 2025 harvest prep
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways urges to increase grain loading in May and June to promptly free up elevators for necessary activities like fumigation, ensuring the reception of the new harvest. Grain transportation by rail in Kazakhstan has significantly increased compared to the previous year, with a substantial portion sent for export. The largest growth was observed in shipments to Central Asian countries, with notable increases in exports to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Exports to the Baltic countries and Iran through Caspian Sea ports have also seen remarkable growth. For the marketing year, grain transportation volumes on Kazakhstan Railways have risen significantly, with exports showing a notable increase.
