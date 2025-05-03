Bulgaria sees uptick in housing permits, drop in administrative construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s municipal authorities issued building permits for 2,084 new residential buildings, totaling 10,576 dwellings and a gross building area of over 1.3 million square meters, according to official data, Trend reports.

Compared to the previous quarter, residential permits increased by 8.8%, while the number of dwellings rose by 7.3%. The total gross building area for residential use also grew by 18%. Year-on-year, the number of residential permits rose by 14.3%, while the gross building area expanded by 8.2%.

In contrast, permits for administrative buildings saw a sharp decline. Only 12 permits were issued, down 20% from the previous quarter and 55.6% lower than the same period in 2024. The gross building area for this category dropped by 89.3% quarter-on-quarter and by 93.7% year-on-year.

Permits for other types of buildings also declined by 8.9% compared to the previous quarter, although their gross building area showed a modest annual increase of 14.5%.