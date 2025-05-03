Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Bulgaria sees uptick in housing permits, drop in administrative construction

Economy Materials 3 May 2025
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s municipal authorities issued building permits for 2,084 new residential buildings, totaling 10,576 dwellings and a gross building area of over 1.3 million square meters, according to official data, Trend reports.

Compared to the previous quarter, residential permits increased by 8.8%, while the number of dwellings rose by 7.3%. The total gross building area for residential use also grew by 18%. Year-on-year, the number of residential permits rose by 14.3%, while the gross building area expanded by 8.2%.

In contrast, permits for administrative buildings saw a sharp decline. Only 12 permits were issued, down 20% from the previous quarter and 55.6% lower than the same period in 2024. The gross building area for this category dropped by 89.3% quarter-on-quarter and by 93.7% year-on-year.

Permits for other types of buildings also declined by 8.9% compared to the previous quarter, although their gross building area showed a modest annual increase of 14.5%.

