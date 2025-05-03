Chevron reports lower U.S. upstream earnings as costs rise
Photo: Chevron
Chevron’s U.S. upstream earnings declined in the first quarter of 2025, weighed down by higher operating expenses and lower oil prices, despite stronger natural gas realizations and increased production from the Permian Basin and Gulf of Mexico.
