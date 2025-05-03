Uzbekistan flags up its Khorezm’s economic and industrial growth cogency
Photo: The Uzbek President’s Office
Uzbekistan has unveiled an ambitious development plan for the Khorezm region, aiming for six percent economic growth in 2025 through major investments, industrial expansion, and tourism growth.
