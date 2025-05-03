Iranian FM discloses nation's nuke non-proliferation treaty devoirs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ Iran remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Trend reports.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran retains the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the framework of the NPT and is determined to continue uranium enrichment in line with that right.

The FM added that Iran continues its diplomatic efforts to resolve the artificially created concerns around its peaceful nuclear program. The country expects other parties to refrain from raising issues that fall outside the scope of the NPT and contradict its provisions. There should be confidence that sanctions will be effectively lifted and that Iran’s economy will benefit as a result.

"The inconsistent behavior and statements by US officials regarding threats against Iran and the continuation of sanctions, which, he said, have only deepened mistrust in the seriousness of the US about pursuing diplomacy," he said.

The Iranian diplomat noted that over the past year, several rounds of dialogue were held between Iran and three European countries—the UK, France, and Germany—indicating Iran’s readiness to continue mutual engagement with European counterparts. He expressed hope that these countries would adopt a constructive strategy aimed at resolving disputes through peaceful means.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Iran’s stance and underlined the importance of continuing the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue until a resolution is reached.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel