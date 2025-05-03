Credible consensus on nuclear program stands within reach - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ A credible and durable agreement on Iran's nuclear program is within reach, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

Araghchi stated that achieving such an agreement requires only strong political will and a fair approach.

"I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media.

What I will say is that repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts. As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear cycle. Moreover, there are several NPT members that enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons. Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations.

Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success.

A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude," the post reads.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel