ExxonMobil boosts Q1 upstream earnings on Permian and Guyana growth

Photo: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil reported a strong first-quarter performance in its upstream segment for 2025, driven by rising production in the Permian Basin and Guyana, as well as the successful integration of Pioneer Natural Resources. Despite softer crude prices, the company posted a 19% year-on-year increase in upstream earnings, reaching $6.76 billion.

