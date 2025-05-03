Bosnia and Herzegovina eyes boosted trade with Azerbaijan through Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan benefit from exceptionally advantageous geographical positions, which serve as significant comparative advantages for our economies, said Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She highlighted the strategic advantages that both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan possess due to their geographical locations, emphasizing their potential to drive regional trade growth.

Cvijanović went on to underline the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor, noting that Bosnia and Herzegovina has the potential to become a central distribution hub for goods coming from Azerbaijan, as well as for broader trade flows towards Central and Western Europe.

However, she stressed that achieving this potential requires substantial infrastructure development. "A crucial prerequisite for this is enhanced infrastructure connectivity, including the construction of new and modern transport routes that would facilitate faster and more cost-effective goods transportation through Bosnia and Herzegovina," the chairwoman stated.

She also revealed that her government is actively engaging in discussions with Azerbaijani partners to develop specific projects aimed at improving transport infrastructure. "We are hopeful that the implementation of these projects will take place in the near future," Cvijanović added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.